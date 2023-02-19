Probe underway after man is fatally stabbed in Paramount

An investigation was underway in Paramount following the stabbing death of a man overnight.

Detectives responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Harrison Street. It was there that a male victim was stabbed and taken to a hospital where he died.

The stabbing occurred after midnight Sunday.

No further details were available. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.