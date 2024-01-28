Watch CBS News
Probe continues into deputy involved shooting in Norwalk

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was continuing Sunday in Norwalk following a deputy involved shooting over the weekend. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the incident occurred Saturday around 5:40 p.m. after deputies responded to a "robbery in progress" call in the 11000 block of Rosecrans Avenue. 

When deputies arrived, they located a man who matched the suspect description toward the rear parking lot of the business. 

Deputies said the man then produced a shotgun as they attempted to detain him, prompting the shooting. 

The suspect, described as a man between the ages of 35 to 40, was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

"Investigators discovered the suspect had entered the location and had pointed a shotgun at the employees and had stolen money and merchandise," the LASD said in a news release. 

Authorities said the shotgun was recovered at the scene.

