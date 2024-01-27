Watch CBS News

Suspect shot by sheriff's deputy in Norwalk

A suspect has been shot by at least one sheriff's deputy at Rosecrans Avenue and Studebaker Road in Norwalk, Deputy Veronica Fantom says. The suspect was taken to a hospital by paramedics in unknown condition.
