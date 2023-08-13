Probe continues following officer-involved shooting in Arcadia that left suspect injured

An investigation continues in Arcadia following an officer-involved shooting that left a female armed suspect injured.

The incident initially was reported as a person armed with a knife just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 50 block of California Street.

When officers arrived, they located the mother of the suspect, who had reported the suspect, a 21-year-old Hispanic woman.

Soon after, the suspect advanced toward an officer, and at one point, removed a kitchen knife from her pocket, police said.

Officers issued commands to stop; however, police say the suspect kept advancing at an officer, and raised the knife above her shoulders, "holding it in a stabbing position," according to a news release.

That was when an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Police said the suspect was struck once in the upper torso and was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.