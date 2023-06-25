Probe continues following fatal deputy-involved shooting in Diamond Bar

Authorities Sunday continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting in Diamond Bar.

The incident unfolded last Monday around 11:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Crooked Creek Drive.

There, deputies with the Walnut Station responded to a report of a man firing a rifle. When they arrived at the scene, they located the individual in the street holding a rifle, and gave the suspect multiple commands.

The suspect ignored commands and continued to walk toward a man who was stopped in his vehicle. That was when a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Benjamin Chin. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day.

Prior to the deputy-involved shooting, deputies have learned that the suspect allegedly stabbed his mother prior to their arrival. She has since been discharged from the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.