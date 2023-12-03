Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Probe continues after one man dead, another is injured in Norwalk shooting

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Norwalk. 

Deputies responded to the 10600 block of Firestone Boulevard around 6:40 p.m. Saturday following a report of a possible assault. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. 

A second gunshot victim was located inside of the business. That individual was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition. 

An investigation is underway. No further details were immediately released. 

First published on December 3, 2023 / 8:56 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.