President Trump endorses Steve Hilton in California governor's race: "He is a truly fine man"

California's gubernatorial race took another twist late Sunday night, when President Trump endorsed Republican Steve Hilton for the executive position less than two months before the state's primary election.

"I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years. He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT."

Responding to the endorsement, Hilton's official campaign account on X thanked Mr. Trump for his "full backing and federal support."

"We are going to take California back and make it better than ever before," the post said.

Hilton, who was born in London and once served as director of strategy for then-Prime Minister David Cameron in the U.K., became a U.S. citizen in 2021.

The endorsement of the former Fox News contributor comes as recent polls show Hilton at the top of the race, as the other major Republican, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, competes with several Democrats for second. In California, the top two vote-getters in the primary election advance to November's general election, regardless of party affiliation.

Democrats have struggled to break through in a crowded field of candidates, fueling speculation that California's June 2 primary could leave the state with the stunning result of two Republicans making it through to the general election. It's too early to tell if Mr. Trump's endorsement could alter that possibility, but it now means Bianco will have to make up ground to surpass Democrats like Rep. Eric Swalwell and billionaire Tom Steyer without the backing of the president.

Bianco supported Mr. Trump in the 2024 presidential election and frequently praises him on his social media platforms. His office recently launched a probe into allegations of election fraud in the 2025 Proposition 50 Special Election in California, citing a 45,000-ballot discrepancy between the number of votes that were counted and the number of votes that were cast.

The investigation is now on hold after legal challenges from the state's attorney general, which Bianco has called "politically motivated."

CBS California will host a gubernatorial debate, along with the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs Association, at Pomona College on April 28. The slate of candidates has not yet been revealed.