President Biden approves California emergency declaration, authorizes federal assistance

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency earlier this month for 13 of 58 of the state's counties affected by the massive amounts of snowfall from the severe storm in California in February.

Friday, The White House announced President Joe Biden approved the emergency declaration.

The declaration frees up resources for 13 counties including San Bernardino and Los Angeles. The governor specifically addressed the massive emergency relief efforts underway in San Bernardino County.

The White House statement Friday said in part:

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Francisco, San Mateo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba."

According to Newsom's emergency proclamation, the state will coordinate with Caltrans and the county to bring in additional snow plows, road crews and personnel from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to help with the cleanup efforts. The governor has activated the California National Guard and contracted private companies to help remove snow and clear roadways.

State officials with the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) are also working with investor-owned utility companies to quickly restore power.

Cal OES is working with San Bernardino County to open two shelters for residents and coordinate escorts for power companies, food and water deliveries and service providers for vulnerable populations.

Those affected by the storm can apply for unemployment without a waiting period. Officials suspended the delay for people who lost work as a direct result of the storm and only applies to claims submitted between Feb. 21, 2023, and by end of the day on Aug. 21, 2023.