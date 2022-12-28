Preparing your finances for 2023

With 2023 just days away, it's a great time to strategize how to tackle your finances in the new year.

Here are 5 expert tips for you:

Look ahead and decide which big purchases you'd like to make. Then create a plan to pay for them.

Look back at your 2022 expenses and figure out what worked and what didn't.

Tackle lingering debt. Pay it off now to avoid dragging it into next year.

Boost your emergency fund. Figure out what you can scale back to build it up.

Decide how much you will invest next year, and on what.

