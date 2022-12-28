Preparing your finances for 2023
With 2023 just days away, it's a great time to strategize how to tackle your finances in the new year.
Here are 5 expert tips for you:
- Look ahead and decide which big purchases you'd like to make. Then create a plan to pay for them.
- Look back at your 2022 expenses and figure out what worked and what didn't.
- Tackle lingering debt. Pay it off now to avoid dragging it into next year.
- Boost your emergency fund. Figure out what you can scale back to build it up.
- Decide how much you will invest next year, and on what.
