Powerball ticket worth $5.4 million sold at Burbank liquor store
A Powerball ticket worth $5.4 million, matching five of the six numbers, was sold at a Burbank liquor store this week.
According to a tweet from California Lottery, the ticket was just one number off of the total jackpot, which was worth $750 million ahead of Saturday's draw.
The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and the Powerball number was 21.
The ticket was sold at Thirst Quencher Liquor, located on 440 N. Glenoak Boulevard.
With no tickets matching all six numbers sold, the Powerball jackpot swelled again on Saturday, growing to $785 million making it the seventh largest in Powerball history.
The next drawing is scheduled for Monday.
Earlier this year, a $1.08 billion ticket was sold at a mini market in downtown Los Angeles, in late-November 2022, a $2.04 billion winner bought a ticket from a market in Altadena — the largest jackpot in California lottery history.
