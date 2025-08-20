Los Angeles police arrest Montebello man in $4.5 million cargo theft bust

Los Angeles police raided a small hardware chain and recovered $4.5 million worth of stolen merchandise, including power tools from Milwaukee, DeWalt and Makita.

Detectives served search warrants at two locations connected to DJ General Tool and Wire on Aug. 14 and Aug. 19. They arrested Dojoon Park, 41, for receiving stolen property, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers recovered home appliances, e-bikes and other stolen cargo in addition to the allegedly stolen power tools.

"Organized cargo and retail theft strikes at the heart of our economy, impacting local businesses, workers, and everyday families," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said. "Working alongside our partners at Union Pacific Police and the Los Angeles Port Police, we've not only recovered millions in merchandise but also sent a clear message: if you traffic in stolen property, we will find you and hold you accountable."

LAPD said it is working with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to file charges.

"Please know that when organized crime rings exploit our transportation system, we will identify them, dismantle the operations, and hold individuals fully accountable for their actions," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "To be crystal clear, if you steal in Los Angeles County, we will come after you."