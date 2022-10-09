'Potentially suspicious item' cleared at LAX's Tom Bradley International terminal
An item described as "potentially suspicious" prompted authorities to briefly redirect passengers and vehicles away from certain areas at LAX.
The item was reported at the Tom Bradley International terminal Sunday afternoon. Shortly after, authorities reported that the item was cleared as safe.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
