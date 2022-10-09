Watch CBS News
'Potentially suspicious item' cleared at LAX's Tom Bradley International terminal

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

An item described as "potentially suspicious" prompted authorities to briefly redirect passengers and vehicles away from certain areas at LAX. 

The item was reported at the Tom Bradley International terminal Sunday afternoon. Shortly after, authorities reported that the item was cleared as safe. 

No further details were immediately available. 

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

First published on October 9, 2022 / 1:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

