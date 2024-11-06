Watch CBS News
Portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Topanga closed due to fire risk

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

As Los Angeles County faces an especially high wildfire risk due to strong forecasted Santa Ana winds and low humidity, officials are closing a stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, in Topanga, for the rest of the week. 

Beginning Wednesday morning, Caltrans will fully close an 11-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway in coordination with the CHP.

The road will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Friday due to the red flag warning with high fire danger.  

Only residents and local business traffic will be allowed into the canyon. 

