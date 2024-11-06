Portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Topanga closed due to fire risk

As Los Angeles County faces an especially high wildfire risk due to strong forecasted Santa Ana winds and low humidity, officials are closing a stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, in Topanga, for the rest of the week.

Beginning Wednesday morning, Caltrans will fully close an 11-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway in coordination with the CHP.

The road will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Friday due to the red flag warning with high fire danger.

Only residents and local business traffic will be allowed into the canyon.