Portion of PCH in El Segundo closed after reported sewage spill turns out to be dirt

The northbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway from Hughes Way to the Imperial Highway were closed on Saturday afternoon due to a reported sewage spill.

Authorities with the El Segundo Police Department initially disclosed that the spillage was human wastewater that came from a nearby facility.

However, the spill was determined to be dirt from the West Basin Municipal Water District facility.

California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert for the area, closing both the No. 3 and 4 northbound lanes for several hours.

It took cleanup crews just over three hours to clear the roadway of the spillage, which was reopened at 7:45 p.m.