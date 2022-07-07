Portion of Griffith Park Drive shut down to prevent cut-through vehicle traffic

A stretch of Griffith Park Drive has now been closed to vehicle traffic, a development that cyclists have been pushing for after one of their own was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

(credit: CBS)

A three-quarter mile stretch has been officially designated for bicyclists, pedestrians, and equestrians in an effort to make the park safer. Activists say it's not uncommon to see cars blowing past the 25 mph speed limit.

"You should be able to access it, and enjoy the park, but not use it as a highway," Damian Kevitt, executive director of Streets Are For Everyone, said. "And it's really become a four-lane highway in parts of Griffith Park, and that's not the purpose of a park."

The decision to close that stretch of Griffith Park Drive comes after 77-year-old Andrew Jelmert was killed during the AIDS/LifeCycle charity ride in April. Jelmert was struck on Crystal Springs Drive, and cycling enthusiasts are hopeful that the closure of Griffith Park Drive will spread to this street, phasing out all cut-through traffic in the park.