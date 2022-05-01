Runners, cyclists call for safer roads in Griffith Park following 77-year-old man's death

Thousands of runners and cyclists gathered Sunday at Griffith Park in support of safer roads just two weeks after a cyclist was killed.

Andrew Jelmert, 77, was killed April 16, after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while traveling on Crystal Springs Drive. The driver of a grey BMW exited the car, then fled without rendering aid. He was apprehended after witnesses helped police in locating him. The man was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Following Jelmert's death, the community, including advocates of safer streets, were gathering in the area. The cyclists were hoping to phase out cars in the park.

"Since Andrew's fatality, public officials have faced an overwhelming chorus of support for phasing out vehicles being able to use Griffith Park as a cut-through to the 5 Freeway," a press release indicated. A petition on Change.org has received1,200 signatures in support of the same.

The "Finish the Ride" event started in 2013 after a cyclist was killed. On Sunday, advocates were renewing their efforts following Jelmert's death.