Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash while riding for AIDS/LifeCycle in Griffith Park

AIDS/LifeCycle is in mourning Monday for one of its longtime participants who was killed by a hit-and-run driver during the charity ride in Griffith Park over the weekend.

Andrew Jelmert, 77, was a five-time participant of AIDS/LifeCycle and a member of the team Different Spokes, the organizers wrote on Facebook Sunday. He had been riding with AIDS/LifeCycle's Day on the Ride SoCal on Saturday.

Joe Hollendonor, the incoming CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, said they were heartbroken to have to share the news.

"This is a senseless tragedy, and our hearts go out to everyone who is affected," he said in a statement.

The crash happened at 3:49 p.m. Saturday at 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, according to the LAPD's Central Traffic Division. Jelmert was riding northbound when he was hit by a BMW sedan that was also going northbound.

Police say Jelmert fell onto the roadway where he suffered blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, abandoned the car and ran from the scene but was found and arrested by park rangers, the LAPD said, and may have been impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.