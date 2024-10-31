Watch CBS News
Pomona cracks down on street vendor with new emergency ordinance

By Joy Benedict

Jazmine Dias and her husband Abel set up their El Cochi Tacos stand two years ago as a way to feed the community and their family. 

"I'm a stay-at-home mom," Dias said. "From this we maintain our children, pway or rent, pay our utilities."

However, they do not have a permit and violate Pomona's emergency ordinance regulating street vendors. Now, they're scared city officials will shut them down. 

After a deadly crash two years ago, Pomona has moved to regulate food stands, leaving some street vendors unsure where to go. The recently implemented emergency ordinance requires licenses and permits for all vendors. Some of the other regulations ban seating or extra tables and the stands cannot block sidewalks. 

Some street vendors, confused on how to comply, hope the city will do some outreach and extend some understanding to the stands. 

