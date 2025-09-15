Man shot by police in Boyle Heights after short foot pursuit

A man was shot by police in Boyle Heights after leading them on a short foot pursuit Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers from the Hollenbeck Gang Enforcement unit were patrolling the area of Fickett and Boulder Street around 10:45 p.m. when they came into contact with an alleged armed suspect.

Police said the man allegedly ran from officers, leading to a short foot pursuit near the rear alley of an apartment complex. During the foot pursuit, the LAPD alleges the man produced a handgun and an officer-involved shooting took place.

The man was shot and taken into custody. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

The man's handgun was recovered at the scene as evidence. No officers were injured during the incident.