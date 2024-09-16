Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek help identifying boy who was found riding scooter on 110 Freeway in Los Angeles

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities are seeking help in identifying a boy who was found riding a scooter on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. 

Officers were sent to southbound lanes near Jefferson Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. after receiving calls reporting that a boy between 10 and 13 years old was seen riding a scooter in express lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The boy, only described as being Black and weighing around 70 pounds, reportedly entered the freeway at 28th Street and Flower Street. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue boxer shorts, police said. 

After he was found by police, he was taken to Los Angeles General Hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics for further observation. 

Authorities say that Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services and Los Angeles Police Department personnel arrived at the hospital after the discovery, but did not have any information on a missing person report matching the boy. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact  LADCFS at (800) 540-7000 or CHP at (213) 744-2331.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.