Police seek help identifying boy who was found riding scooter on 110 Freeway in Los Angeles

Authorities are seeking help in identifying a boy who was found riding a scooter on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Officers were sent to southbound lanes near Jefferson Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. after receiving calls reporting that a boy between 10 and 13 years old was seen riding a scooter in express lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The boy, only described as being Black and weighing around 70 pounds, reportedly entered the freeway at 28th Street and Flower Street. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue boxer shorts, police said.

After he was found by police, he was taken to Los Angeles General Hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics for further observation.

Authorities say that Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services and Los Angeles Police Department personnel arrived at the hospital after the discovery, but did not have any information on a missing person report matching the boy.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LADCFS at (800) 540-7000 or CHP at (213) 744-2331.