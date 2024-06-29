Police searching for shooter who left 2 hospitalized in Downtown LA

Police searching for gunman after shooting that leaves two wounded in Downtown LA

Police searching for gunman after shooting that leaves two wounded in Downtown LA

Police searching for gunman after shooting that leaves two wounded in Downtown LA

Investigators are searching for the gunman who left two men wounded after a shooting in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the 800 block of W. Seventh Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

They arrived to learn that two men were shot. They did not cooperate with the officers however, refusing to provide a description of the suspect.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police reported. One is said to be in critical condition at the latest.

No further information was provided.