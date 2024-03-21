Police searching for man who has exposed himself to multiple women in West LA

Detectives searching for man accused of exposing himself to multiple women

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a man who has allegedly exposed himself to several women in Mid-City and West LA.

The first of the indecent exposures happened on Jan. 28, when the suspect began harassing residents in the 800 block of North Croft Avenue, according to police. Detectives from the department's Special Assault Section said he then exposed himself and made crude comments to a woman while she walked home.

He returned to her home several times to stare through her windows, according to investigators.

The man did the same thing to people on March 2 in the 5700 block of West Sixth Street and the 1200 block of Armacost Avenue.

"When you're at home, you should be thinking about comfort and relaxation, not this lewd conduct," said Detective Brent Hopkins, a supervisor with SAS, "There's no place for this in our neighborhoods."

The department increased patrols in the areas and shared photos of the suspect.

Detectives said the suspect is 40-50 years old with dark, graying hair. LAPD

Witnesses said the suspect is about 40 or 50 years old. He has dark, graying hair, a dark mustache and brown eyes. He's about 5-foot-10 and weighs about 180 pounds.

Detectives urge anyone with information on the case to call Detective Hopkins at (213) 473-0447 or email 39343@lapd.online. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.

"The community is our most valuable ally and source of information," Detective Hopkins said. "Someone out there knows who this guy is and can help us put an end to this disturbing behavior."