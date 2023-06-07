Police searching for Hollywood Hills shooting suspect that left one dead

Police are looking for a man who shot and killed another man outside a Hollywood Hills home around 2 a.m.

The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Fareholm Drive. The victim is a man between 35 to 40 years old and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The only information available on the suspect is that he is a man and he fled the scene in a vehicle.

This story is developing.

Police investigate an early morning shooting that left one man dead. The search for the suspect continues. KCAL News