Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, seriously injured 62-year-old man in Koreatown

Search ongoing for hit-and-run driver that seriously injured 62-year-old man in Koreatown

Search ongoing for hit-and-run driver that seriously injured 62-year-old man in Koreatown

Search ongoing for hit-and-run driver that seriously injured 62-year-old man in Koreatown

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously a 62-year-old man in the Koreatown in late-February.

The incident happened back on Feb. 20 at around 6 a.m. as the man walked across a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Venice Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that as the man walked across the road, a gray late-model SUV driving eastbound struck him as they made a turn onto Venice Boulevard.

Instead of stopping to help the man, they fled from the area.

The victim has not yet been identified.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to a conviction in the incident.

Video of the crash is available on LAPD's YouTube.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (213) 473-0234.