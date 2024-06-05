Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist in Coachella Valley

Cathedral City police released this photo on June 4, 2024, as a generic representation of what the car behind a May 8 hit-and-run crash may look like. This is not the actual vehicle involved, but rather, an image police are using to give the public an idea of what the actual car may look like.

Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in the Coachella Valley last month.

The Cathedral City Police Department released a description of the suspect vehicle Tuesday in a plea for the public's help finding the driver. Officers responded to the May 8 crash near Ramon Road and Landau Boulevard at 11:12 p.m. and found the bicyclist, who was pronounced dead, according to police.

An image released by the department shows what the car behind the crash is suspected to look like. It is not a photo of the actual car involved.

Investigators believe the car that struck and killed the victim is possibly a dark-colored Nissan Versa that's a model from between 2014 and 2019. In a news release, police said the car would have "major front-end damage with missing parts."

Cathedral City police have been following up on leads developed during their investigation to find the driver. The department said some information leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward for the tipster.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator A. Felix at 760-770-0343 or the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300 or they can visit cathedralcitypolice.com or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP or the We Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME or wetip.com.