Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 43-year-old pedestrian in South LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are seeking help from the public as they continue their search for the hit-and-run driver that killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles on Friday. 

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. near the intersection of 88th Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers were first called to the area after learning of a crash involving a pedestrian and arrived to find the person lying in the street. Despite attempted life-saving measures, the unidentified 43-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver had already fled from the are by the time police arrived and has since been outstanding police said. 

A standing $25,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD's South Traffic Division detectives at (213) 924-3621. 

