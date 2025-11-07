Watch CBS News
Police search for South LA Metro bus robbery and assault suspect

Julie Sharp
Los Angeles Police Department investigators say that a robbery and alleged hate crime took place on a Metro bus in the Vermont Knolls area on Thursday night, and the search for the suspect continues.

Around 10:46 p.m. on Thursday, as the bus was traveling southbound on Figueroa Street near 80th Street, an altercation broke out between two men on the bus.

A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt fought with another man and pulled out a bladed weapon described as a shank and stabbed the other man multiple times, and stole his necklace.

The victim was in stable condition and transported to a hospital. Police are also classifying the incident as a hate crime. 

