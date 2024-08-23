Watch CBS News
Local News

Police return child in its car seat to mother, after car thief ditches child and flees

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police returned a child strapped in its car seat to its mother shortly after a suspect stole the mother's car from a Sun Valley Ralphs grocery store parking lot, with the child in the back seat.  

Around 1 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a residence a short distance away, in the 12100 block of Peoria, where the child, still strapped in its car seat, was in the driveway of a residence.  

Officers drove the child back to its mother, at the Ralphs grocery store on Laurel Canyon and Roscoe boulevards. 

The suspect, driving the stolen blue Nissan Rogue, was last seen going southbound on Laurel Canyon Boulevard. 

screenshot-2024-08-23-140526.png
Police officers return a child to his mother after the mother's car was stolen, with the child strapped in his car seat in the back, from a Sun Valley Ralphs parking lot.  KCALNews
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.