Police pursuit in Rialto ends in deadly crash

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A man is dead after crashing into a wall during a police pursuit in Rialto Thursday morning.

The Rialto Police Department said they received a call at 3:42 a.m. about a crash at Meridian Avenue and Baseline Road.

The RPD said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2020 white Camaro for a vehicle code violation.

The 23-year-old driver in the Camaro began heading westbound on Meridian Avenue toward Baseline Road at a high rate of speed, police said. Officers engaged in a pursuit for about a mile.

The driver attempted to make a left turn on Baseline Road when he crashed into a wall. He was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The RPD said speed was a factor in the crash but it is unclear if alcohol was. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

