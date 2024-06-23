Police investigation underway after two people shot in Westlake

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in the Westlake area early Sunday evening.

It happened at around 5:40 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived to find two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to nearby hospitals in unknown condition.

Investigators say that one suspect remains at large. They are described as a man in his 30s who stands around 6-feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask, black pants and a purple shirt.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, where a group of street vendors lined the streets of the intersection. A large crowd of people had gathered outside of the crime scene tape to watch as the police investigation continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.