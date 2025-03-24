Police investigating shooting outside Target store in Baldwin Park

Shooting under investigation outside of Baldwin Park Target

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a Target store in Baldwin Park on Monday evening.

It happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the store located in the 3100 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County firefighters.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital in connection with the incident, but firefighters did not disclose the nature of their injuries.

Baldwin Park police officers told CBS News Los Angeles that they are searching for two suspects they believe are connected to the shooting.

"Preliminary findings indicate that this was potentially a gang-related crime," BPPD officers said in a release posted on Facebook.

SkyCal flew overhead as investigators scoured the area. Several evidence markers could be seen littering the floor in a large area surrounded by police tape.

The store was closed due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.