Police investigating fatal shooting of 38-year-old man in Bell

Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of a man in unincorporated Bell last week.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when Bell Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Rickenbacker Road regarding a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the victim on Monday as 38-year-old Brian Ledesma.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

Detectives with LASD are assisting Bell Police Department investigators with the case.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.