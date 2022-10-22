Watch CBS News
Police investigating fatal shooting in South LA

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles late Friday evening. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place near South Main Street and West 39th Street at around 8 p.m.

They learned that the two men involved were in the middle of an argument when one produced a handgun, they began to struggle for control of the weapon when one was shot. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

It was not immediately known if the other man suffered injuries, nor if he was arrested for his involvement. 

