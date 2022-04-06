Watch CBS News

Police investigate two stabbings in Los Feliz area overnight

Authorities Wednesday were investigating two overnight stabbings in the Los Feliz area.

The first crime occurred shortly after midnight near Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, where a man was stabbed and then hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A short time later, a woman was stabbed near Vermont and Prospect avenues, and she was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the LAPD reported.

Police were looking for a man described as about 28-30 years old, bald, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the attacks was urged to call LAPD detectives at 323-561-3477.

