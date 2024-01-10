Police investigate suspicious package at Metro Hollywood/ Vine Station

The Metro Hollywood/ Vine B Line Station temporarily closed Wednesday morning as police investigated a suspicious package on the station's platform.

Los Angeles Police Department officers got the call around 8:25 a.m. and by around 9:30 a.m., Metro reported that the station was cleared to reopen and normal train service resumed.

The department's bomb squad responded, closing off a portion of Hollywood Boulevard and the station to investigate.

Metro passengers destined for the Hollywood/ Vine station were rerouted to other stations during the investigation, as Metro requested bus service for affected passengers.

