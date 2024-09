The Desk | Shooting Investigation near Target in North Hollywood

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near a Target store and a parking structure at Victory Boulevard near Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Police responded to a call of a shooting around 4:50 a.m. The investigation briefly shut down the 170 Freeway just before Sherman Way. A suspect is in custody, details of a possible victim have not been released yet.

This is a developing story.