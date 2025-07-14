Watch CBS News
Police investigate Boyle Heights officer involved shooting death

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
A police investigation is underway after a man allegedly armed with a rifle in Boyle Heights was shot and killed by police Monday morning.

Around 8:30, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call of a man armed with a rifle in the area of Spence and Eighth streets. According to LAPD Sgt. William Cooper, when officers arrived, they found the armed man inside a van, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

SWAT was called to assist and attempted to make contact with the suspect, still inside the vehicle. They deployed gas, and there was no response from the suspect. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel declared the suspect dead at the scene.

"At this time our Force Investigation Division has begun their investigation. They are going to review body-worn video, they are going to conduct officer interviews to determine circumstances that led up to this officer-involved shooting …" Cooper said. 

screenshot-2025-07-14-122047.png
SWAT responded to assist with an armed suspect barricaded inside his van. KCAL News
