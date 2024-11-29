Watch CBS News
Police in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle suspect

By Matthew Rodriguez

A possible stolen vehicle driver led police on a pursuit through Simi Valley and Los Angeles Friday night. 

The Simi Valley Police Department requested the help of the California Highway Patrol. Initially, police believed the suspect was a DUI driver but later learned the vehicle was stolen from San Diego. 

Police tracked the suspect by helicopter as the vehicle drove through Hollywood. 

The suspect ditched the car near Melrose Avenue and Berendo Street. 

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

