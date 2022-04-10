Watch CBS News

Police bust illegal gambling operation at Pomona residence; Confiscate firearm, cash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Pomona Police Department officers busted up an illegal gambling casino in Pomona Friday evening, after several anonymous tips alerted them of the operation.

Both SWAT and the Pomona Major Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at the one-story home on South White Avenue, where they recovered an undisclosed amount of cash and an unregistered firearm. 

Alicia Morgan, the 37-year-old occupant of the home, was arrested in connection with the operation, and booked on several charges, including: 

  • Operation of an illegal gambling casino,
  • Felon in possession of a firearm,
  • Possession of a loaded/unregistered firearm,
  • Felon in possession of ammunition.

As the investigation continued, authorities urged anyone with additional information on the illegal operation and other illegal gambling rings to contact them at (909) 620-2085

First published on April 9, 2022 / 5:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.