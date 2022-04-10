Police bust illegal gambling operation at Pomona residence; Confiscate firearm, cash

Pomona Police Department officers busted up an illegal gambling casino in Pomona Friday evening, after several anonymous tips alerted them of the operation.

Both SWAT and the Pomona Major Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at the one-story home on South White Avenue, where they recovered an undisclosed amount of cash and an unregistered firearm.

Alicia Morgan, the 37-year-old occupant of the home, was arrested in connection with the operation, and booked on several charges, including:

Operation of an illegal gambling casino,

Felon in possession of a firearm,

Possession of a loaded/unregistered firearm,

Felon in possession of ammunition.

As the investigation continued, authorities urged anyone with additional information on the illegal operation and other illegal gambling rings to contact them at (909) 620-2085