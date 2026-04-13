Police body cam shows suspect pulling out gun during traffic stop in Chino

The Chino Police Department released body camera video that shows a man pulling out a handgun during a traffic stop a few months ago.

Officers pulled over the female driver and passenger, Alberto Diaz Garcia, 34, on Jan. 21 near the 12800 block of Central Avenue. Chino PD said the pair provided false identification information after telling officers they did not have their IDs.

Police asked Garcia to exit the car after the information he provided did not match their records. Chino PD said officers had to force him out of the vehicle, during which he claimed he was having a medical emergency.

As police pinned Garcia to the ground, an officer found a knife in his back pocket and began to check his waistband for more weapons. As he checked, Garcia pulled out a handgun and fired one round.

One officer fired three times, striking Garcia, ultimately killing him.

Investigators said Garcia had stabbed the woman the day before the shooting and was holding her against her will as part of an ongoing domestic violence situation.

The woman had an active domestic violence restraining order against Garcia at the time of the deadly shooting.

Police said she was not harmed during the shooting.