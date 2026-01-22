Chino police fatally shoot man during traffic stop

Chino police fatally shot a man during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

The Chino Police Department said officers had stopped a car for a vehicle code violation around 9:50 p.m. near the 12800 block of Central Avenue.

Officers asked the male passenger to step out of the car when he allegedly reached for a concealed weapon and fired at least one round, police said.

An officer returned gunfire and struck the man. The suspect was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not struck by gunfire.

The female driver was not injured during the incident. It is unclear if she was arrested. No other injuries were reported from the incident.