Police arrest teen connected to Anaheim jewelry store robbery

Anaheim police arrested a teen connected to a group of smash-and-grab robbers who purposefully rammed an SUV into an Anaheim jewelry store before crashing their getaway cars during a pursuit last month.

The Anaheim Police Department said undercover officers arrested the 17-year-old on Jan. 30 in Lynwood. Investigators said the teen had previous arrests for violent crimes and a felony arrest warrant for an unrelated case.

Officers chased the suspect through homes, and as he tried to carjack two drivers in the area, Anaheim PD said. Police said they found a gun, ski masks and a device used to steal cars in the teen's car.

The suspect was injured during the chase, requiring a visit to the hospital before he was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall.

Anaheim police said he was the ninth suspect wanted in the smash-and-grab robbery at Classic Jewelers on Jan. 23.

Ramzy Tabello, the owner of the store, said the suspect tossed between $750,000-$1 million worth of jewelry into trash cans.

They quickly got into two getaway cars and led Anaheim officers on a pursuit into the nearby city of Fullerton just before 2:40 p.m.

The first car crashed at Lemon Street and E. Orangethorpe Avenue. The second crashed near Euclid Street and W. Malvern Avenue at 2:43 p.m.

The suspects crashed into other innocent drivers. Officers spent the entire day locating eight suspects involved in the crashes.