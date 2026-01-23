Burglars crash getaway cars after Anaheim jewelry store heist

A group of burglars purposefully crashed an SUV into an Anaheim jewelry store before crashing their getaway cars during a police pursuit on Friday afternoon.

The Anaheim Police Department said the suspects crashed into the jewelry store in the 5700 block of Santa Ana Canyon Road and immediately began stealing merchandise.

They quickly got into two getaway cars and led Anaheim officers on a pursuit into the nearby city of Fullerton just before 2:40 p.m.

The first car crashed at Lemon Street and E. Orangethorpe Avenue. The second crashed near Euclid Street and W. Malvern Avenue at 2:43 p.m.

Police closed the two intersections for their investigation.

The four suspects initially escaped police following the collisions. However, officers have located three of them.