Police arrest suspect wanted in January triple homicide in Montclair at separate fatal shooting

A suspect who had been on the run from police for months after he was connected to a triple homicide in January was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly shot another person in Ontario.

Pete Renteria.

Pete Renteria, 29, was finally captured by police after they were called to the scene of a fatal shooting in the southeast parking lot of Memorial Park, located on E. San Bernardino Road.

Officers arriving to the scene learned that the suspect in a shooting had run from the area. They were able to quickly locate him and retrieve the handgun that was possibly used in the incident.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect had been involved in a prior altercation with the victim at the same location," a statement from Upland Police Department said. "It appears that the suspect returned later to specifically target the victim."

Investigators did not identify the 34-year-old man who was declared dead at the scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives identified Renteria as a suspect in a triple homicide back on January 30, when family members Sonia Ramirez, 68, her husband, George Ramirez, 66, and their son David Ramirez, 44, were found dead inside of a home on W. Ramona Place in the Montclair-Ontario area.

They say he was related to the three victim's of January's shooting, but did not provide a motive at the time.