Ontario/Montclair triple homicide: Family member identified as murder suspect

By KCAL-News Staff

Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 9:06 p.m., San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies from the Chino Hills station responded to a report of three dead adults inside a house on the 4800 block of Ramona Place. KCAL News

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department identified a suspect in a January triple homicide at a house in the Ontario/Montclair area on Friday.

Montclair residents Sonia Ramirez, 68; her husband, George Ramirez, 66; and their son David Ramirez, 44, were all found shot to death in a house on the 4800 block of W. Ramona Place in Ontario on January 30.

Homicide detectives identified the murder suspect as 29-year-old Pete Renteria, a family member of the victims, the sheriff's department said Friday. His relation to the victims was not specified.

Renteria's whereabouts are unknown, investigators said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904.  Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 7:02 AM

