Ontario homicides: 3 adults found dead in Ramona Place house

Monday at 9:06 p.m., San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies from the Chino Hills station responded to a report of three dead adults inside a house on the 4800 block of Ramona Place in Montclair. KCAL News

Sheriff's deputies found three dead adults in a house in Ontario on Monday night. A homicide investigation was in progress Tuesday.

At around 9 p.m. Monday evening, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies from the Chino Hills station responded to a report of three dead adults inside a two-story house on the 4800 block of W. Ramona Place in Ontario.

All three were victims of homicide, according to the department. All three victims suffered gunshot wounds, a sheriff's spokesperson said Tuesday morning.

They were identified as Montclair residents:

Sonia Ramirez, 68

George Ramirez, 66

David Renteria, 43

Investigators ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide, saying no one was in custody, but at least one suspect was at large.

A neighbor said that the home is highly trafficked, with many visitors coming and going at all hours. They also noted that it has been a hotspot for law enforcement calls in the past.

"Usually it looks like narcs. Like undercover officers," said Chris Sanchez, who lives nearby. "Dressed in more casual clothes with bulletproof vests. You can tell they're officers ... they pull up in unmarked cars."

The sheriff's spokesperson advised the neighborhood to keep doors and windows locked.

Investigators were also searching the open garage of a single-story residence next door to the house where the victims were found.

The homicide investigation was ongoing.