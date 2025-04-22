Watch CBS News
Police arrest man suspected of hacking downtown LA trees with a chainsaw

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police have arrested the man suspected of hacking down several downtown Los Angeles trees with a chainsaw over the weekend. 

He has not yet been identified, but Los Angeles Police Department investigators announced the arrest on Tuesday evening at around 7:30 p.m. 

screenshot-2025-04-22-at-7-25-50-pm.png
The man suspected of hacking down multiple trees across downtown Los Angeles with a chainsaw.  Los Angeles Police Department

They were previously searching for the man after rows of trees lining streets throughout the downtown area were mysteriously cut down overnight. Witnesses told investigators that it happened overnight between Friday night and Saturday morning. 

Surveillance footage revealed an alleged suspect, who could be seen wearing all black and riding a BMX-style bike. 

The incident drew strong response from multiple city leaders, including Mayor Karen Bass who said that the act was "truly beyond comprehension."

City work crews could be seen removing the debris on Monday, and the mayor's office said that work was already underway to replace the damaged trees.

