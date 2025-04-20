Vandals use chainsaw to cut down trees along several downtown LA streets

A group of vandals armed with a chainsaw cut down several trees along Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend.

Witnesses tell CBS News Los Angeles that the trees were cut down overnight between Friday night and Saturday morning, and pictures from the scene show the felled trees lying in the road in multiple locations.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say that they do not have any information on the matter.

In request for comment, City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado's office shared a statement.

"Our office is aware of the illegal tree cutting in DTLA and in close communication with LAPD as they investigate," the statement said. "Thank you to the community for bringing this to our awareness, this exactly what co-governance in action looks like."

A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass also issued a statement, noting that crews were already working to determine how they could replace the impacted trees.

"That someone would do this is truly beyond comprehension. City public works crews are assessing the damage and we will be making plans to quickly replace these damaged trees. LAPD has opened an investigation into what happened and those responsible must be held accountable," said the statement.

No further information was provided.