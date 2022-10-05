Police arrest armed carjacking suspect following hours-long standoff in Newport Beach

Police arrested an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit that turned into an hours-long standoff Tuesday evening.

CBSLA

According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit.

A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle, fleeing from the area.

Footage from the scene showed the man running through the parking lot and yanking open one of the stranger's car doors. The victim can then be seen running away from the car.

Police pursued the suspect until he came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road, where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home -- which was under construction in the Dover Shores community. Police closed several roads surrounding the home to establish a search perimeter.

A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist.

Just before 9 p.m., the suspect left the home and was taken into custody without further incident.