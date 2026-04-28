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Police activity shuts down 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Police activity in downtown Los Angeles forced the closure of both sides of the 101 Freeway for nearly five hours on Tuesday afternoon.

The operation started at about 5:15 p.m. near N. Los Angeles Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Officers closed all lanes of traffic so firefighters could deploy air cushions on both sides of the overpass after someone climbed onto it.

Units from the Los Angeles Police Department, including its SWAT Team, and the California Highway Patrol assisted the LAFD during the hours-long operation until officers detained the person at about 10:00 p.m. 

Firefighters said the person's medical condition is still being evaluated, but authorities have cleared the scene and reopened the freeway. 

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